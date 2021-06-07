Corbin company donates Pokémon cards to Virginia boy who sold his collection to save sick puppy

LEBANON, Va. (LEX 18) — A Corbin card game company has reached out to help a little boy who made a big sacrifice to save his puppy.

Eight-year-old Bryson Kleemann, went viral back in May when he set up a roadside stand in Virginia to sell his pokemon card collection to raise enough money to save his puppy named Bruce from parvo.

His mom also set up a gofundme page, which raised about 5 times what was needed.

People around the world reached out to him to donate new cards, including Corbin's "troll and toad."

Courtesy of Scott Cook

They tell us they sent 420 dollars worth of pokemon cards and boxes to help rebuild his collection.

You'll be happy to know: Bryson's dog is getting the treatment and his mom is donating their excess money to help other dogs get treated too.