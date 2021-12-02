Crocheted holiday tree creates community in Berea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Piece by piece, a special tree has come together in downtown Berea.

At the corner of Chestnut and Broadway sits a crocheted holiday wonder. Made of some 900 crocheted granny squares, the 12-foot-high tree has been a labor of love in the works since February.

"There were young people that worked on it, you know people who had never crocheted before," said Joy Gritton.

The brainchild of Joy Gritton, she was inspired by other communities and similar creations she has seen in Europe. Jess Estridge with Berea Makerspace designed and created the metal tree frame.

Estridge said, "I'm happy that it's done, and I'm excited that so many people could get together and work on it."

From fundraising to crocheting in groups or individually at home, people from all walks of life have had a hand in bringing this creation to fruition. Creating community in a time it's been hard to come by, which was the goal.

Gritton said, "Among the people that worked on it they have lots of different political persuasions, lots of different faith traditions, we don't see it necessarily as a Christian tree we see it as a holiday tree. People of all different faiths."

The tree will take center stage Friday night as it's lit up for the town to see, but Gritton said it is already getting lots of attention by passersby, some who don't even call Berea home.

"It's just been really nice. Really gratifying to see it come to fruition, " said Gritton.

Their creation, something to be proud of. Spreading smiles, holiday cheer, and a message of belonging to all who see it.

The opening tree lighting is Friday December 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Broadway in Berea. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.

For more information on Berea Makerspace visit: bereamakerspace.org/