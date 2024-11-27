Danville community cafe back in action as mobile food trailer

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grace Cafe quickly grew into a mainstay of the Danville community back in 2015.

Serving up a lot more than just a good meal.

"We’re a pay what you can café. How it works is you can pay what you can afford. You can pay what you would typically pay someplace else or you could pay it forward to help a neighbor or you can volunteer for your food," executive director Jennifer Earle said.

Folks enjoyed sinking their teeth into a good cause.

However, like so many other businesses, Grace Cafe closed its doors in 2020.

The pandemic led the GC team to reinvent the business into a more sustainable model.

"It took us a while to figure out what we wanted to do. Danville doesn’t have a lot of locations that had kitchens in them. We also don’t have great transportation," Earle said

"We just felt that the food trailer was the best option so we could go out into the community and serve the people.”

The logo Boyle County residents came to love is now on wheels, a full trailer freshly painted to bring Grace Cafe new life.

Now known as Grace on the Go

“(The trailer) was bright red, no lettering, you didn’t know what it was going to be," Grace Cafe director of communication and development Mary Beth Murray said.

“My hope for Grace on the Go is to really have it be a place where people know they’re going to get fresh, hot, healthy food no matter what they can afford."

Barely open a week, the tight knit team is hard at work cranking out the simple but sought after menu of soups, salads and sandwiches, looking to expand their options as time goes on.

The mobile aspect on the business gives Grace on the Go a chance to serve more of the surrounding community, reconnecting with as many people as possible.

“Yesterday a lady come up and she said ‘I’ve been waiting for you to open. I used to eat there everyday," Earle said.

“The community really supported us and we’re so thankful.”

Grace on the Go truly wouldn't exist without that support.

In the span of seven months, $79,000 was raised to get the trailer up and running in time for the holiday season.

If you want to follow the schedule of where Grace on the Go will be day to day, click here.