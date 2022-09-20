Danville couple's 54-year marriage reaches new heights

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Life can be short and our bucket lists can be long.

Even in our later years, you can't rule out living some of your most memorable moments.

Delbert and Carolyn Keith have been married for 54 years.

LEX 18

"I'm 89 years old and I'm going up," said Delbert. "Lot of experiences when I get older."

This is their first time going up in a hot air balloon. Delbert is full of jokes and Carolyn says a key to a happy marriage is to laugh. As the sun came up over Danville on Tuesday morning, it felt more like a July or August morning as opposed to September.

LEX 18

They've had their share of adventures during the course of their marriage, but this is a new experience. Carolyn wondered how people got in the hot air balloon. Delbert jokingly asked if there was a restroom.

This journey is part of Walker's Trail Senior Living's Live A Dream moment. The goal is to help seniors continue to dream big and try new things.