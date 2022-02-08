Danville High School student named Black history maker, gets scholarship for hard work and positivity

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One Danville High School student is being recognized for his hard work and positive attitude toward others.

Danville High School leaders say when you walk the halls, you're likely to hear the name, Rayquan. Rayquan Masterson is a senior who's been named a Black history-maker at this school, even becoming the school's first African American homecoming king.

Danville High principal, Chad Luhman, says, "He was very nervous about the homecoming court, and when he won it, I mean the crowd erupted. They were so excited about that."

Rayquan is also this year's recipient of a $1,000 McDonald’s scholarship that will help him achieve higher education. His teachers say his positive attitude toward others helped him get it.

Danville High School’s Transition Success Coach for Academics, Tessa Goodin, says, "It’s a 110% effort on his part, to make sure that he is successful in what he does."

Masterson says, "I believe that the reason I got that scholarship was because of the good work I was having, because of the good grades and hard work and I always ask teachers for help all the time and I believe that could possibly be what got me that scholarship."

GPA, school activities, and school spirit were just three of the scholarship qualifications that helped these educators know that Rayquan was the perfect fit.

Goodin says, “He has risen above the stereotype that he may have or that he may experience. Just overcoming circumstances and negativity, things like that."

Rayquan's mom says having autism, Rayquan has overcome shyness and come out of his shell. She says this scholarship to go to college means everything.

"Well for one, because I’ve never done it. I've never been to college, and I want something good for him in life more than what I did,” says Yolanda Masterson, Rayquan’s mom. “Because all I done is work and I know he can do more than just work."

This school’s leaders say they focus on students' futures and even say that graduation isn't an ending, but a new beginning. They see how infectious Rayquan's spirit is on campus, and they know life will take him far.

Danville School Counselor, Tracy Wright, says, "You know the future mayor of Danville that would not surprise me, he is definitely a leader.”

Rayquan says he'll always cheer others on, "Supporting is the most important thing in our lives, and we've gotta show love to people because that's the most important thing, that's what God always wants us to do."