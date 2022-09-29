Danville Independent Schools' new superintendent looks to inspire students in new ways

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dr. Greg Ross is Danville Independent Schools' new superintendent. He says Danville is a city of firsts and he's the school district's first Black superintendent. He says it's not just his race that allows him to bring a dynamic perspective to the table.

"So it's not just that I’m an African American, I’m an African American that understands struggle. And with that being my story, and I’m grateful for my story, it allows me to understand what a lot of kids are going through, so hopefully, when they see me they can see themselves," says Dr. Ross.

Dr. Greg Ross

Dr. Ross was the principal of the Academy of Leadership at Millcreek in Lexington and the director of teacher and leadership effectiveness at Kentucky’s Department of Education. In addition to his experience in education, he also brings a more unique experience to the table — with his background in law enforcement at the Paducah Police Department.

"I was a patrol officer and I was fortunate enough to be able to work all over the division, you know, and help in everything from drug and law enforcement, and you know, just all over the department," he says.

Dr. Greg Ross

With so much violence in the media, he says he's glad to have the unique experience that he does. Dr. Ross told me about other roles he's had at Lowe’s and Walmart. His point was he wants students to know that there is something to be learned from every job you have. One district director speaks about the importance of students having role models with a variety of backgrounds.

Ron Ballard, Danville’s director of pupil personnel and student support, says, "That allows them to see that they can achieve whatever they want to and seeing people like them or hearing stories from people who come from where they've come from I think is very impactful."

Dr. Greg Ross

Of all the job and law enforcement experience that Dr. Ross is bringing to this role, he says that it's his experience with people that he thinks will be among the most valuable.

"Being able to hear them where they are and let them feel heard and valued — and hopefully, that is something that I’m able to impart in Danville,” says Dr. Ross.