Danville woman follows passion for pain relief through massage therapy business

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are get stressed out. It's unavoidable.

Physically, mentally, emotionally, we all feel that tension or tightness from time to time.

Sarah Wolfe started her own business ten years ago to help people handle their personal pain.

“It doesn’t matter who you are and what you’ve been through. This is a place you can come and be yourself and feel like family," Wolfe said.

The Danville native offers folks a variety of different treatments.

From massage, physical therapy and nutrition help to red light, HALO salt and aromatherapy.

A full fledged operation born from when Wolfe was going through a particularly painful time in her life.

“Originally I was in a car accident. I had a desk job I was pretty miserable at. It was very difficult to sit there all day and I was having a lot of mid back pain," Wolfe said.

"I got my first massage and it felt amazing and about three weeks later I was in school to do this for a living.”

Now that a decade has passed, it's led Wolfe through a lot of reflection.

She's amazed to see how far she's come.

“It’s unbelievable because that accident was pretty devastating. To think that it took a telephone pole to change my life. It’s neat to see something so bad turn out so well," Wolfe said.

Being able to do all of this in her hometown makes the success even sweeter.

She's enjoyed seeing her business develop along with the city she holds dear.

“When you grow up in a small town you’re told a lot that if you’re going to do anything big in your life, you’re going to have to leave your home for that," Wolfe said.

"I’ve gotten to see a lot of wonderful things and it still feels like home. It’s nice to be a part of it.”

If you want to learn more about Wolfe Wellness, clickhere.