Design student graduates after persevering through COVID-19 nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Design student Montre'ale Jones, from Hopkinsville, is set to graduate Friday at Rupp Arena.

He was supposed to walk in 2020 but couldn't when the pandemic canceled the in-person graduation.

Now, with the chance to walk across the stage, he said he is very excited.

"I'm very excited to get to be able to walk," Montre'ale said.

His graduation is made even more special because it comes after he endured a COVID-19 nightmare when his mother, Debra, was hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

She has been in the hospital for the past four months fighting for her life.

Montre’ale Jones

Now, Debra is in recovery. Even though she is doing better, she still can't make the trip from Louisville to watch Montre'ale graduate.

"I wish I could be there," Debra said. "My intentions [were] to get out to be there with him."

Instead, she will proudly watch the ceremony via live stream, and she is focusing on getting healthy so she can be around to witness all Montre'ale achieves in his future career and beyond.