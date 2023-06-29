Did you see the Bootmobile driving around Lexington?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Did you see a massive boot driving around Lexington on Wednesday?

Did it slightly resemble the popular Bean Boots from L.L. Bean? That's because the Bootmobile was in central Kentucky on Wednesday as part of a six-week tour.

"Helping people to get outside more is one of our goals with this tour," said Mandee Flanders with L.L. Bean. "Getting them just to spend more time in the outside.

The Bootmobile left Freeport, Maine, which is just north of Portland. They visit partner stores around the region, such as J&H Outdoors in Lexington.

"We love driving the Bootmobile and seeing all the smiles as we're driving down the road," said Flanders. "Everyone's got their cameras out and they're waving at us and just seeing how happy it makes everybody really just makes our day."

"A lot of people may not know that we carry L.L. Bean or may not know we're tucked away in this corner of Lexington," said Cal Swartzentruber, the store manager at J&H Outdoors.

L.L. Bean was also giving away various promotional items as part of their visit and tour.

