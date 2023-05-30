Donatello, Woodford Humane Society's longest resident ever, has a new home

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Donatello, Woodford Humane Society’s longest resident ever, has been adopted after 4 years and 15 days.

The 5 ½-year-old pit bull mix arrived at Woodford Humane on May 13, 2019, as an unclaimed stray. The animal shelter says although Donatello was adored by staff and a frequent guest on local TV and radio, he had received little to no attention from adopters over the years.

That changed after the animal shelter made a social media post on his 4-year anniversary at the shelter. National outlets started reporting on it and the Woodford Humane Society says they were inundated with phone calls and messages from all over the country.

On Saturday, May 27, Donatello left Woodford Humane with a family of his own on the outskirts of Boston.

"It was an emotional afternoon. It's really hard to say goodbye to a dog you've cared for and loved for so long, but we have no doubts that his new family will be so good to him. There were happy tears all around," says Beth Oleson, Woodford Humane Society's Marketing Director. "It’s amazing how quiet a kennel full of dogs can seem when just one familiar voice has left the building."

Visit @donatello_wonder_dog on Instagram to follow Donatello's new adventures.