Drive and passion tops Lexington restaurant owner's ingredient list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We have thousands of small businesses throughout our section of the Commonwealth.

Each owner has a story, and Thomas Williams is one who turned a hobby into an opportunity.

"Wing Kyng started in like October of 2018," Williams said.

It didn't start at Greyline Station, which is his current location. Williams didn't have a store but had the ingredients to stir up something good.

"It started from my apartment just as a hobby," he said. "Friends loved them. Placed an order for the Super Bowl and he shared me on his social media, Snapchat and Instagram."

So hobby turned opportunity. His ingredient list is simple -- fresh, never frozen chicken wings, oil, a whole lot of sauce, and a whole lot of drive.

"I knew it would come to this," Williams said. "I just didn't envision every step of the process."

"Honestly man if you believe just go for it, full throttle, and never stop. Just keep going."

Full throttle -- which kind of sounds like a good name for a very spicy wing sauce.

"Started from our apartment, did that for four years, we learned what a commissary or ghost kitchen was," Williams said.

Wing Kyng is located at Greyline Station on West Loudon in Lexington.