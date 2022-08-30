'Drop Your Drawers' campaign: New, unpackaged underpants needed for children in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're a parent, you know it's always good to have an extra pair of clothes for children.

That's why the Anderson Public Library is trying to help families in need. For the last 25 years, you likely couldn't walk into the children's section of a library without finding at least one Captain Underpants book. That illustration is the face for the Drop Your Drawers campaign.

"We will start collecting after Labor Day and people can come in and drop off new, clean underwear in unopened packages," said Jennifer Sullivan with the Anderson Public Library. "They have accidents, they spill their milk, medical issues, socio-economic issues, but they found that was a great need."

The nearly month-long campaign is happening at select libraries across Kentucky. The donations will go to the Family Resource Center, which will then distribute based on the need. Sullivan says it was clear early on just how dire the need can be.

"Before we decided to do it, I talked to them to make sure it was a need and they said yes, it was definitely something they always need," she said.

You can drop off the new packages at the library from Sept. 6-Sept. 30.