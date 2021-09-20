Eagle Scout project helps build gazebo for female veterans

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that the weather is starting to get a little more comfortable for sitting outside, some veterans have a new place to do that.

Thanks to a Winchester teenager's drive to give back, his long-awaited Eagle Scout project is a way to say thank you.

"I like to journal and read books and stuff and work on my laptop," said Virginia Brubeck, who served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Now she has a place to do that with the gazebo behind the Lady Veteran's Connect in Winchester.

"Very peaceful and relaxing," she said.

It's a gift for her and other female veterans.

"I was working here and I was like, what do you all need?" recalled 17-year-old Tristan Jones. "Is there something I can do?"

Jones says they needed a place to sit back and relax. So as scouts do, they got to work to start crafting this plan.

"Fundraising took about a year and a half," Jones said. "It was a long and tedious process. People have helped me and run me along and showed me how to do things properly. For me doing this, is like my big thank you."

Thank you are two words we say often with meaning and purpose. Jones wants his thank you to be an experience.

"We need to help in any way we can," Jones says. "Even if it's giving a quiet place to sit and ponder or relax."

"It really shows that there's still a lot of humanity in this world that cares about vets," Brubeck said.

This is a gift Jones has been meaning to give.

"This is something that I've been waiting to do, meaning to do, wanting to do for a long time," he said. "A long, long time."