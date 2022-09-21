Eastern Kentucky car program gets help from Advanced Auto Parts

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One school in Eastern Kentucky is getting some help after flood waters destroyed a popular program.

Advanced Auto Parts donated 25,000 dollars to the Breathitt County Area Tech Center.

The money will be used to rebuild the automotive tech program.

It's one of five programs that lost everything after July floodwaters took over the school.

"We had a full-sized automotive building with three lifts and a bunch of cars, and we lost every bit of that," explained junior Austin Smith.

The building is currently unusable as workers put together a new design.

"There are five other teachers that lost everything as well. We've got losses including the building in the millions," said principal Joe Mayabb.

Teachers temporarily moved the program to Lees College Campus but had to cut about 30 students and modify their curriculum.

"I felt bad because this was my senior year, and I couldn't really do much," said senior Preston Moore.

While it may not be a quick fix, students think this is a good start.

School leaders are still working on getting more money to restore the school building.