Eastern Kentucky woman turns 105 this Halloween

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frances Boggs is preparing to celebrate her 105th birthday. Her family says her fiery personality could have something to do with her birthday falling on Halloween. I asked her which birthday memory was a favorite.

Boggs says, "I’ve had several... I’ve had so many I couldn't tell you really."

She was born in Hell for Certain in Leslie County. Her daughter Bonnie Harris says growing up Boggs was known for her personality.

Harris says, "Mama was always fiery, we'll use those words — but anyway, it was fun."

Boggs is a mother of eight, grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 22, and a great great grandmother of 3. Each generation has a special memory of her Halloween treats.

Her eighth granddaughter Nicole Brock says, "You never left granny's without something special. She always had treats around, always something homemade."

Boggs’s nineteenth great granddaughter Zoe Brock says, "Every time we would go to granny's house that was probably my favorite part of Halloween—- going to granny's house and seeing her. Then we would take pictures, and we'd be all dressed up."

This family can’t remember all of their favorite Halloween costumes over the years, but they do know which parts of Boggs’s personality they see in themselves. They agree that she's a strong woman. Her life advice…"I'd tell everybody to keep it moving, keep walking, I guess. "

This family is moving forward with another Halloween party they hope will be a scary good time.