Elementary school students spreading positivity through school newscasts

HAGERHILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — It turns out there is another group of journalists in the state who have their own little spin on Positively LEX 18.

You never know, you might see some Johnson County students sharing positive news in the Lexington area one day. More than a dozen students at Porter Elementary School in Johnson County share positive stories through their newscast, Paws-itive Panther News.

"Learning and spreading positive news, I just think it's fun to do," said fifth grader Jules Cochran.

"One of our goals already is to be a light to the world and through our podcast, we can show more positive impact," said Rebecca Caudill, the STREAM Lab teacher at Porter Elementary.

"I've learned to have better teamwork," said Jaxon Sturgill, a fifth grader.

"I just like that I get to be creative with it," said Zoe Roaden, a sixth grader.

That creativity spans to the digital side. Students learn how to record the videos, send the files, where students help to upload. It's today's leaders who are preparing for the evolving workforce.

"If all that we see is negative, then that's going to impact everyone," said Caudill. "So their goal is to hopefully spread a little light in the world."

If you want to check out their work, you can view their YouTube channel here.