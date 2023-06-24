Estill County commemorates Irvine High School, new school improvements

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A school is like a brick on a wall. It's strong, sentimental, and bound together.

"Every school in this district has been touched in one way or another by these projects," said Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor.

Saylor helps celebrate $47 million in improvements to all district schools. This includes HVAC systems, school safety, parking lots, and more.

"I can dare say that now the Estill County school system has the best school facilities east of I-75 and south of I-64," Saylor said.

LEX 18

Often at the helm of tough decisions, leaders know it's not just cement that protects what's sentimental.

"I told somebody not long ago that I would rather see our dear old school torn down than to fall down because of lack of funds for maintenance purposes," said Tom Bonny, a former Estill County superintendent.

"I became superintendent in 1994," he said. He's also an Irvine High alum. Friday's ceremony was touching for multiple reasons, especially with re-claimed brick and limestone used to dedicate what used to be Irvine High School.

Irvine High was functioning from 1930-1971. It was taken down in 2022. The brick and limestone were preserved for the dedication you see in the photo above.

