Ethan Hawke's 'Wildcat' filming in Kentucky, extras needed

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pastor Matthew Hardesty could barely contain his excitement when he met actor and director Ethan Hawke, who landed in the Bluegrass State to shoot a movie.

"I had a real kind of geek-out moment," Hardesty said. "I was like oh, Ethan Hawke it's so great to meet you. I love your movie Gattaca, it's one of my favorite films!"

Hawke's new movie is called "Wildcat" and it takes a look at the life of southern writer Flannery O'Connor.

Hardesty was invited on set to help consult on scenes that included Catholicism to make sure they looked authentic.

"Ethan Hawke, the director, was really eager to get a lot of the details right and so he just let me be on the set and be there for the scenes and give whatever feedback I had and the whole company was very receptive so it was sort of as an unofficial advisor," Hardesty said.

He said the entire experience was a delightful surprise for the folks in southern Nelson County.

"It's something that this community didn't expect and everyone is so excited about it," he said. "There's so much buzz."

He said everyone in town has been impressed with Hawke when he stops by local businesses.

"Everyone universally is saying how kind he is and how warm he is and how gracious he is," he said. "It's taught me a lesson not to rashly judge Hollywood people. These are good, sincere people who appreciate truth, beauty, and goodness, and it's just been an eye-opening, exciting experience. I've loved it."

It's an experience more people in Kentucky may have since the state has become a desirable spot for filmmakers.

Casting agent Angela Boehm who has worked on "Wildcat" says that's because the state offers a tax incentive.

"Also, I feel that filmmakers really love to film where people are new and hungry for it and want to be part of it and that's a really appealing thing as well," Boehm said.

The film is still casting locals as extras. They are also looking for running cars from the 40s and 50s to use in the film. Details including pay can be found here.