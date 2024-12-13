Explore a Spirited Night at Buffalo Trace

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's rare to find the Buffalo Trace campus empty, whether it's staff hard at work or patrons taking in the history of one of the most iconic bourbon brands.

The holiday season is no exception.

Folks have been welcomed to the distillery for a quarter century to take in the sights of bright, colorful Christmas light displays.

However, that's always been by car.

This year, distillery leaders have invited people to enjoy a walking tour through the grounds.

"This is the first year we have a walk through experience called Spirited Nights," Buffalo Trace guest experience director Matt Higgins said.

"We worked on it for the past year developing a walking tour path. It’s a very special place in the evening with all the Christmas lights. It’s just spectacular.”

Guests can follow the path adorn with plenty of character displays lighting up the night, from Santa and his elves to some toys and the iconic trace buffalo.

From there guests can do anything from enjoy a cup of bourbon cream hot chocolate, play games at the Whiskey Woodcraft shop and plenty of spots for holiday photo ops.

"We want to give people a reason to come out and do something different than what they’ve done before," Higgins said.

Spirited Nights has gotten off to a strong start, with Buffalo Trace having to add more tickets to get more people in for the inaugural attraction.

“It’s really pretty. The hot chocolate is nice on a chilly night," Brittany Maye said.

"We’re excited to go around and see some of the decorations that we’ve seen over the years and maybe some new additions."

For most folks it wasn't there first time roaming around the distillery but they enjoyed having a new way to ring in the holiday spirit.

“We are always looking for something to do, particularly to get the kids outside of the house when it’s cold outside so it’s nice to have good outdoor activities this time of year," Emily Woods said.

Spirited Nights has attracted people across state lines as well.

Derek Scheffield, who works at Buffalo Trace, brought his family from New Albany, Indiana to see all the fun.

“It’s just incredible to see all the lights lit up. The buffalos running, the elves throwing barrels. It’s all so cool," Scheffield said.

Spirited Nights is continuing through this weekend and next weekend.

Click here to check ticket availability.