Family delivers 30 AEDs to KCH in honor of son who passed away from heart defects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — John and Tricia Collier were back at Kentucky Children's Hospital on Tuesday. Memories of Finn were at the forefront.

Their son passed away five years ago from congenital heart defects.

"This hospital did a lot for Finn, and every year that we've had FinnFest, we raise more money every year, and we're just happy to give back," said Tricia.

The Colliers teamed up with the American Heart Association Tuesday to deliver 30 AEDs to KCH.

"When we had our son that had heart problems almost 13 years ago here at this hospital, they sent us home with one of those. I had a medical background and it was great for our kids to learn and use CPR for infants, it just made everybody comfortable with this situation and if we had to use it, we were prepared," said Tricia.

Through it all, a symbol, a reminder, hangs from Tricia's neck.

"It was given to me by a family who lost a son six weeks before Finn passed away. I've never taken it off since I got it and it reminds me every day he's still with us in one way or another," said Tricia.

Dr. Scottie Day, physician and chief at KCH, met the Colliers several years ago while practicing in the ICU. He says words can't describe the Colliers' passion as they help others fighting congenital heart disease.

"It's about changing things, changing outcomes, changing the whole approach and subject around it, and so for them to take the time, I mean, they're a busy family," said Day.

A major part of the Colliers' time is the sixth edition of FinnFest, which will happen on October 25 at Manchester Music Hall. For more information, click here.