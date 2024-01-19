Father Jim Sichko helps pay $10,000 worth of KU electric bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Father Jim Sichko, who is a Papal Missionary of Mercy, helped pay the bills for Kentucky Utilities customers who had balances on their accounts.

Thursday morning there was a crowd of people at the KU office in downtown Lexington after a social media post.

Father Jim paid $10,000 worth of bills.

KU works with many third-party organizations for anyone who needs help paying their electric bills.

You can learn more about their assistance program at KU/ODP heating or cooling assistance programs | LG&E and KU (lge-ku.com).