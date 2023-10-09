Feel like being a kid at camp again? Kentucky has a place for that

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — These days imagine going multiple days without your phone.

Could you do it? Think back to your days of going to camp where you didn't even care where your phone was. Quite frankly, most of us didn't have the access we do now. If you want to take a step back in time, that's the purpose of the Adult Wilderness Camp.

"This is very fun," said Kirsten Doering. "Very unique, different."

When did you last fall asleep in a bunk bed, climb a wooden ladder, or stay warm in a cabin thanks to love in the stitches?

"Exactly, I wanted to be a kid again, and what better place to do that than camp?" said Joelle Riding, the camp's founder.

The camp is in its first year. It's a place to unleash that inner child.

"I went to summer camp a lot as a kid and was a huge cornerstone of who I am and how I was raised, so I was like, wait, why don't I try and do that as an adult," Riding said.

As adults, we balance a lot.

"I was in a place in my life just wanting to find more connection and to enjoy the great outdoors at the same time," Riding said.

There are those classic activities, such as arts and crafts and the ropes course. The whole idea here is to get disconnected from technology and connect like we did in the past.

"Even if they're only interacting for a few days out of the week, a lot of times these connections will last forever.," said Joshua Manly, director at Camp Horsin' Around.

The Adult Wilderness Camp is held at Camp Horsin' Around in Boyle County.

"They've taken our phones, and it's nice to be disconnected from the world for a bit," said Doering, who is attending the camp from Nashville.

Here, it's about making more friends -- not just Facebook friends.

"We're all just addicted to technology and especially social. So it has just been pretty relaxing, and I'm hoping that I can go home and implement this a little bit more."

They have the dates and prices available for 2024. You can click here to learn more.