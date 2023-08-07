Frankfort barber offers free fresh cuts for fresh start

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — With school beginning across central Kentucky, a Frankfort barber is offering fresh cuts for a fresh start to the school year.

The best part? For parents and guardians, the haircut is free. Moe Shands Barber Shop in Frankfort has been doing this for 13 years.

"As a kid, I remember the biggest thing I wanted to do was get a haircut and put on a new pair of shoes and a new outfit for school," said Moe Shands.

For five hours, Shands offered these cuts free of charge. He says his main purpose is to do something to give back to the community that does so much for him.

"This is from my heart," he said. "I don't expect anything back from it. I just want these kids to go get educated and have fun."

Shands says he knows kids who have a fresh haircut can go into the new school year with strong self-esteem and confidence. He hopes by offering this, he is contributing something.

"I'm just happy we got to have fun with them," Shands said.

