Frankfort man leading daily mission to help the homeless

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Don Jackson knows the streets of Frankfort like the back of his hand.

A map burned into his mind as he sets out everyday to help people in his hometown.

“Everybody knows this car. They know who I am. I always believe in starting in your own backyard," Jackson said.

Jackson packs up his car with bags of food to hand out to the homeless or those struggling to afford a meal themselves.

All of this being done through the non-profit One of Us that Jackson started last year.

“Our mission is to make sure that everybody gets an equal opportunity to express his or her potential," Jackson said.

"We just want to come and show the love and give back. That’s what we do everyday. Whether it’s food, whether it’s a handshake, whether it’s a hug or a conversation. That’s what we do in Frankfort, Kentucky.”

Each bag has snacks, fruit, some sort of protein as well as a small bible and as the organization's mission printed out for people to understand.

Whether it's driving through a park garage or sifting through the woods, Jackson knows no limits in helping people in need.

It's dedication deep rooted in faith for this full time pastor, seeing the work he's doing as a divine mission.

“This is an assignment God has given me. He did not give this to me to fail. He did this for me to prosper," Jackson said.

“Faith is really important. Look at this world. There’s a lot of people going through a lot so that’s why we have got to come together and quit talking about it and start being about it.”

