Frankfort woman helping less fortunate through taxi service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's usually an early start to the day for Shannon Griffith.

She's in the car and on the road by 5 a.m. ready to help people in need.

“There’s ten people I had already transported by 8 o’clock," Griffith said.

“Roughly 40-50 a day.”

Dozens of people have come to rely on Griffith and her services through Happy Trails to get from place to place.

A mission Griffith didn't expect to grow this fast since starting in January.

“It came from the demand and need during the season of winter when it was so cold that I found out that people were waiting for hours for the bus or the transit," Griffith said.

“When we started the ride to work program it started with five and now it’s grown to like 30.”

While the taxi is relatively new, Griffith's efforts to help the community are not.

Happy Trails umbrellas out into several other businesses and services.

“I have a parking garage. I have 170 parking spaces that I also manage and maintain. I rent out little electric cars for the kids. Then I have another property that I manage for the legislators," Griffith said.

“When I took on the specific transport for the taxi, it was only to help the less fortunate that needed assistance that didn’t know how to ask for it."

Homeless, recovering from addiction, financially insecure.

Griffith welcomes all into her program, hoping to connect with them beyond the cab ride.

While their privacy is protected, several riders have shared their experience with Happy Trails.

Shannon Griffith has helped us tremendously," one rider wrote.

"She takes payments when we can provide them. We try to help out doing the taxi work when needed. She has helped us maintain jobs by her generosity. So grateful for her program and support. Shannon truly is an amazing person and I’m proud to call her a friend!!!"

Griffith doesn't drive all day for the praise, but she can't help but acknowledge how good it feels to feel appreicated.

“Each time I’m able to help somebody it just fuels that passion. I couldn’t tell you where it comes from. I just know each time I’m able to help or be something to them that day, it really changes my perspective and it makes me want to get up. It makes me want to go until midnight," Griffith said.