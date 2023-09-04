Franklin Co. middle schoolers aim to lift spirits with 'Kind Line'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of middle schoolers in Frankfort are using their voices to speak up — literally.

They're spreading kindness throughout their school and even beyond.

Bondurant Middle Schoolers Campbell Goins, Avery Bishop, Eleanor Bishop, and Emma Collingsworth have been the voices behind the Kind Line. They did this anonymously — until now.

"Honestly, I just like to make people feel better," said Eleanor Bishop.

This was first talked about earlier this year and even throughout the summer. The school found it a phone number that wasn't in use, so they made it like a hotline. The students rotate, recording the uplifting messages and even jokes. They record new messages on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

"There's definitely some people that can be a little mean sometimes," said Avery Bishop.

"We know that there are kids in our school that aren't always — they don't feel included in the school, and sometimes they don't feel connected," Goins added.

Collingsworth says this allows kindness to stay put — versus getting lost in a note or a piece of paper. She says while that can be crumpled up, they control the Kind Line.

Want to check it out for yourself? Give it a call at 502-661-3001.

