Franklin County man spreads 'Moore' love, buys new clothes for local kids

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It all started with an idea. About two weeks ago, Jordan Moore set out to buy new clothes for four Franklin County kids.

Moore said, "I just came by some kids that looked like a little less fortunate. Their clothes weren't up to par, so I just thought about going and doing some shopping for them."

He made a post on Facebook, and suddenly his little idea grew into something much bigger.

"I thought about doing 2-3 kids, and it turned into nine the first day. Now we're 37 kids in," Moore said with amazement. "I used my money, my mom used hers, and a friend of mine used his. It started from there."

Ashley Cunningham's son was one of those initial kids who Moore helped. She said it goes beyond just the material aspect.

Ashley Cunningham said, "It makes their confidence much better. You don't have to be worried about being bullied or stuff like that."

Moore's good deeds are now spreading. The community has raised $1,500 through donations and #ShowMooreLove t-shirt sales. Now, even Governor Beshear has taken notice, making Moore an official Kentucky Colonel.

"If I can make a kid feel better about going to school each day, then that's my goal," Moore said.

Jordan Moore is hopeful these trips to buy new outfits aren't a one-time thing. He now has a goal of buying clothes for 100 kids this year, but it is his dream to continue this year after year, helping as many kids as he can.

Moore said, "I'm just blessed to be able to bless other people."

If you'd like to help with Jordan Moore's effort, you can donate via the Cash App or contact him via email:

$showmoorelove2021

moorejordan120@gmail.com