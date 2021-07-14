Free health care clinic continues through next Monday

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you have put off some needed health care over the last year, you might be able to get that taken care of for free.

There's a clinic going on through next Monday that also helps members of our military get the experience they need too. In the last year, we have heard from experts who said more people have put off necessary or preventative health care during the pandemic. In fact, hundreds have already taken advantage of free health care in eastern Kentucky to get back on track.

"When folks don't have access to preventative health care or primary care, sometimes you miss out on an early diagnosis," said Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY). "This literally could save people's lives."

Barr was at Bath County High School on Wednesday morning for Operation Gateway Kentucky's Medical Mission. The clinic provides care to uninsured or under-insured patients in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan counties until this Sunday.

"If we were paying for this on a daily basis, tremendous amount of money," said Gayle Manchin, Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). "So the residents of this community are getting top-level, top notch health care."

During a presentation on Wednesday, leaders say they have seen nearly 500 patients as of Tuesday. So far, they estimate that they have done services worth more than $131,000 at fair market value.

"We know that healthy citizens make a strong community, so that's what we're building," Manchin said.

The clinic is two-fold. As many speakers said, it's a win-win.

"This is the kind of training here at home that gets them ready for these deployments, while at the same time helping our people," said Barr. " We do have needs, especially in health care, in Eastern Kentucky."

If you are a parent or guardian, it could provide some necessary care for your child. Beth McNabb is a soccer coach and even brought her own son.

"I've actually encouraged my players to get their physicals here and anything done that they need to while this is free," McNabb said. "It's great for our community."

If you are interested, you can visit the locations at Bath County High School, Menifee County High School, Montgomery County High School, Morgan County High School, or Laughlin Health Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can visit from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and then again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

