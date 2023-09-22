From foal to the finish line: Kentucky boy raises horse with mobility issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The leaves have begun to change at Mercury Equine Center.

The farm between Lexington and Versailles has been home to champions, such as 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Founder and trainer Eric Reed's days start early, where he sits in a shed overlooking a practice track with a front row seat to a prime September sunrise.

This story isn't about the Derby. It's about the present and the future. It's worth nothing, though, Reed knows a thing or two about a miracle when the 80-1 horse won the Derby on an abnormally chilly first Saturday in May in 2022.

"He's having fun this morning, Spence." That's what Reed said to 13-year-old Spencer Veloudis, who joined Reed outside that shed overlooking the track.

They were talking about another 3-year-old colt. This one, appropriately named Spencer's Boy Luna.

"About everything you could think of that horse needed, it was hard for him," Veloudis said.

The horse had no easy birth. Born with mobility issues, which led to surgeries and complication after complication.

"Bottle-fed him every 30 minutes," Veloudis recalled. He would sleep on a hay bale.

But what was it about this boy and this horse? It was a true friendship.

"All of them deserve a chance," Veloudis said.

A chance, not many were really willing to give this horse. Reed took the horse to see what he could do as far as training.

"He saved a horse's life, which was already a miracle," Reed said. "He never gave up. Children his age don't do what he did."

Fast forward to this past Sunday in West Virginia. Prior to this race, Spencer's Boy Luna never finished better than 10th in a race. That all changed when the horse, destined for last, finished in first.

"He loves Spencer, that's for sure," Reed said.

"He's such a sweet baby," Veloudis said.

"That's why I still do this after 40 years," Reed said. "I love horses, but it's stuff like this that just lets you know you've made a difference in the world."

"I'm just so proud of him," Veloudis said while looking up at the three-year-old colt.

