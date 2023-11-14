Georgetown mom creates business focused on preserving life's most precious moments and memories

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — For all you parents, there's zero shame in keeping anything from your child's earliest days.

We focused on a mom from Georgetown who is actually helping other moms preserve even earliest baby memories, through breast milk.

Anna Lewis owns Timeless Treasures of KY. The focus is where people can send portions of breast milk, ashes, hair, or anything of sentimental value that reminds them of life's moments. She will then incorporate it into pieces of jewelry.

"It's so much more than it actually is," Lewis said.

She knows some people might do a double take upon hearing she's handling breast milk from strangers. She has received shipments from all over the world.

"This is an opportunity for people to be able to preserve a moment in time," she said.

Lewis says these are moments that bring people back in time.

"It's not just preserving breast milk -- it's preserving people's lives and memories," she said.

She started this three years ago. She wanted something like this for herself, but it was costly. She wanted to provide something for people that is easier on the wallet. She says keeping a memory such as this shouldn't cost too much.

"Being able to do this is like having a photo on the wall," she said. "You can look back at it and you can remember that time in your life that brought you so much joy."

So why did she want to do this? She says it's important to her personally.

"My breast feeding journey wasn't easy," she said. "The first one I couldn't even breast feed."

She's a mom of three.

"I had doctors telling me I had starved my oldest child," she recalled. "And to me, that was traumatic. New mom, first child, and I gave up. And my second child I said I'm going to do this -- I'm going to do this -- and I breast fed her for two years!"

Lewis doesn't want to lose that memory.

"I took all of what happened and all I wanted was a piece of something to hold onto it," she said. "In darkness there's light. And I want to be able to capture the darkness and the light. So that you can remember that you did it."

If you want to see examples of her work, click here. To learn more about how it works and some FAQs, click here.