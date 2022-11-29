Giving back on Giving Tuesday

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the Berea Food Bank, the mission on Giving Tuesday is clear.

"Find hunger where it is and do something about it," said Executive Director Tony Crachiolo.

They used the holiday to pass out groceries at an affordable housing complex for the elderly and disabled.

"We normally bring them fresh produce twice a month. But since it's the giving season and it's Giving Tuesday, we thought we could bring them a full week's worth of groceries," Crachiolo explained.

Each bag is filled with fresh produce and non-perishables to feed 24 of the households living in the complex.

"They help when you go to the grocery store, you don't have to buy so much, and it is a big help," said resident Guy Conley.

The Berea Food Bank is asking for cash donations instead of food.

To donate, please call (859) 985-1903 for more information.