Gov. Beshear recognizes January as 'Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18_ — Outside the governor's office, video cameras were rolling, selfies were being snapped, and a line of people waited to get a glimpse of a VIP on Monday.

The attraction was not Andy Beshear or a powerful lawmaker. It was a 4-legged powerhouse whose struggle for survival touched people across the country.

The center of attention in the Capitol rotunda was Ethan Almighty.

In January 2021, the dog, soon to be named Ethan, was left for dead outside the Kentucky Humane Society. He was barely breathing and starving, but nobody gave up on him, and he didn't give up on himself.

"I think he came along at a time during COVID when there was such bad news going on ... and each day ... he kept getting a little better," said Jeff Callaway, who adopted Ethan. "And people connect with him."

Governor Beshear declared January "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month" as a way to honor his fight. It also highlights the importance of shelters all over the state.

"We need your help to bring attention to so many other shelter animals who deserve a second chance," said Alisa Gray, President of the Kentucky Humane Society.

Ethan has already won the "American Humane's Hero Dog Award" and "Shelter Dog of the Year." While the accolades don't seem to affect him much, it's clear Ethan has made a lasting impact.

"He is an inspiration to so many thousands of people," said Jan Murray. "I love dogs, but he had such a struggle to live, and he did it."

"He inspires them and gives them the courage to keep fighting whatever battles they're fighting in their life," said Callaway.