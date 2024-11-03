Grace Christian Church breaks the ground on a fitness center that will help the community

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday afternoon, Grace Christian Church broke ground on a new athletic facility in Scott County that will be open to the public.

"Just bring families together, bring children that may not have a solid family, unite Scott County in one place," said John Rossi, a parent excited about the new building.

It has been a dream for lead pastor Andrew Brown. He got everything into motion about a year and a half ago with his church's help. Now, everyone has had a chance to make their mark by being one of the first to break the ground at the new fitness center.

"We really were felt like it was important for everyone to dig because that was the dream the whole time cause we would do this together," said Brown.

The dream with the facility is to help the community, and one way they are helping is with a program called "Players Box.

"It helps kids learn to embrace pressures. They will realize pressure is a good thing. It's part of life. It just means we are doing something that matters. That's all that we are dreaming with this space," said Brown.

"Players Box" aims to help kids deal with everyday life. However, organizers hope the program and the athletic center will help their parents.

"As a dad, we all work to do what's best, and sometimes, we really don't know the best way to love and care for our kids," said Brown. "That's part of what we want to partner with other parents is to give them the tools.

Grace Christian Church is digging the foundation for a new community space that's based on fitness and faith. Church leaders say they hope to have the center finished by late 2025.