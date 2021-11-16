Habitat for Humanity building home for deserving single mother of six

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's all hands on deck to finish construction and hand the keys to a Jessamine County home over to single mother of six, Alonda Shipley.

"It gives me chills just thinking about it," Shipley said.

Habitat for Humanity of Jessamine County said they couldn't have picked a more deserving woman and family to receive the first home they have built from the ground up since 2012.

"She has just an ora, just a peace about her that exudes joy and happiness," Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Leanne Prout, said.

Prout said Shipley has been a positive influence on so many others in her life.

Through her job at Revive Life House, she supports people through their addiction recovery journey. Through her work with Black Achievers, she helps students figure out their next steps after high school.

She is willing to get in there and work and help others to also make their lives better here in the community," Habitat for Humanity board president, Jonna Perdue, said.

"She is literally a beacon of light," Prout said. "The best homeowner that we could open this home to for her and her kids."

Countless community members and organizations have chipped in, including Revive Life House, Kingdom Fellowship Church, Plowshare Church, Open Doors Church, and so many more.

Shipley and her kids have also had a hand in fundraising and building the home.

"It's really awesome to see that they're learning, and they can say hey, I built my Mommy's house," Shipley said.

When the home is finished, she plans to pay it forward.

"We're already ready to start helping with the next habitat home to be built, or if we're just doing repairs, we're ready to give back and just support the next homeowner," she said.

Habitat for Humanity is hoping that with more help from volunteers the Shipley family can get into the house by the new year. Anyone interested in donating their time or money can head here.