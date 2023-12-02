Harrodsburg Police Department gathers donations for 10-year-old foster child and others

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrodsburg Police Department was hosting its winter coat drive when it learned about one foster family in need. They learned that a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome was placed in emergency foster care. The family taking care of her was doing what they could to get her ready for the winter but needed more support.

Detective Robert Oney says, "I know once you receive a child, you, you're provided with just basic essentials at that moment and you've got to, you know, move forward and get those things and that's what we're here to help with. You know what the situation is and any situation we can help with."

Detective Oney is a foster parent himself. He explains that there are a lot of resources for foster families and kids out there, but they aren't always readily available when families take kids and want to make them comfortable.

"When that child is placed in that home that immediate time resources are not out there yet, they come, but they're not they're in that moment and that's what we're trying to fix right now is, you know, get this child some clothes and things like that,” says Oney.

They're looking for coats and winter supplies in clothing size 14/16 and shoe size three for the little girl. They set up downtown for "Christmas on Main" to keep collecting. They say they know this issue isn't unique to just this family, but they want to help them and as many foster families as they can this holiday season.

"If we can give a coat to every child or a pair of pajamas to every child, we would do it. I know there is a tons of resources out there and we just want to be a resource also,” says Oney.

They say people can drop off their donations at the department or reach out online or by phone. This department says it’s so happy to see how many people have been willing to pitch in. This is something they hope inspires others.

Detective Oney says, "You know, somebody has to protect children and that takes everybody."

The community is helping make sure foster families have what they need this season.

