'Harry The Dragon' teaches kids valuable lessons

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spend five minutes with Leslie Isaacs, and it is clear she is juggling a lot. The mom of three homeschools her kids and spends her days doing all the things moms do.

"Getting little children out of bed, brush your teeth do your chores, those kinds of things," Isaacs laughed.

Somewhere amid all of that, she has written a book.

"I needed to. I needed to because this is a story that needs to be told," Isaacs said.

Isaacs came up with the story in a fit of relatable desperation, her kids were fighting.

"They started arguing and screaming, and I had had about enough. I was like 'hush!' And they were like 'what?' And I was like 'let me tell you a story. Once upon a time in the land of KAY-MA-ZOO there was a dragon named Harry,'" Isaacs recited.

12 months later, by finding time between cooking meals and sacrificing sleep, her story of a misunderstood dragon has come to life in the form of Harry The Dragon and the Judging Town.

"It is just so surreal, " Isaacs said. "I am not a person that accomplishes...I start projects and quit very often."

She said, of course, she wants to sell books, but most important to her, is sharing the lesson inside.

"With the lesson in it. Teaching children not to judge people by what you see on the outside. Oh, my goodness, we need that so bad right now. We need that so bad," said Isaacs.

Isaacs has big plans. 16 books in total, all with a different lesson she feels is important for kids to learn.

Harry The Dragon and the Judging Town can be purchased on Amazon.com or www.HarryTheDragon.com.

Isaacs lives in Madison County and is available for readings both in person and via Zoom.