Healthcare workers spreading human kindness stitch by stitch

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hospitals are a place where you should be cared for, plain and simple.

Some staff at CHI Saint Joseph in Mt. Sterling are taking that care into their own hands.

“Cold months are coming, we’re going to need hats. So I reached out and that was not something we had," Shell Todd said.

So Todd rallied some coworkers together to change that.

They busted out the yard and knitting needles to crochet hats themselves.

"Well, we can buy those things but we can just as easily craft themselves and use our money for something else," Todd said.

The project is the newest addition to CHI Saint Joseph's Humankindness campaign, all of the hand knit hats and gloves stocking up the hospital's humankindness haven.

The haven is a stockpile of clothes and supplies for patients in need.

“When patients come in, sometimes we have to cut them off or sometimes patients just have accidents. We give them something to wear home," Sherry Blackburn said.

All of this falls into the overall mission CHI Saint Joseph staff live by.

Engaging with the community through compassion, inclusion and collaboration.

“Essentially that’s why we’re doing this. To make the healing presence of God known in the community and for those we serve by making them things that can make them more comfortable and warm or just things that they need," Mindy Bentley said.

While most of these crocheted creations will likely go to the homeless, Todd acknowledged this to support anyone who may be down on their luck.

"Just the same, in the middle of January your house could catch on fire in the middle of the night. You could be on a long road trip and it gets warm in the car so you’ve got your coat off and then you’re in an accident and you have nothing to wear out of the ED," Todd said.

"Anyone of us could need one of these hats at any point in time just because of an unfortunate event.”