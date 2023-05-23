Helping hooves and helping hands: How horses are helping in addiction recovery

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every foal has a chance. Every person has a purpose.

"It's just really fun out here man, it's a blessing," said Robert Osbourne, who walks the grounds at Taylor Made Farm. "Today, every morning I hit my knees and thank God that I'm alive, first of all."

Through a partnership between Taylor Made Farm and Stable Recovery, individuals seeking recovery from addiction work to find some healing through the equine industry.

"We've seen a lot of success," Osbourne said. "We've had about 40 graduates so far and 38 of them have full-time positions or are still sober."

In a horse race, there's no "do-over." Taylor Made's School of Horsemanship and Stable Recovery believe in second chances.

"I'm in recovery," Osbourne said. "And all our guys, we come in here literally with 10 cents to our name and we burned every bridge. We've been in and out of jail."

On the journey to get clean, this recovery program focuses on purpose and future opportunities.

"You know that horse is depending on you to come to that barn to feed it, to bathe it, to guide it for the day, to help it live," Osbourne said.

To help it live — to give it purpose.

"All they wanted from me was my love and to be gentle with them and just genuine love and respect," said Drew Miller, who works with Taylor Made Farm. "And that's what I give them and they give it back to you."

It's like a give-and-take, where everyone is each other's favorite.

"Who knows? You might have the next Kentucky Derby winner in one of these barns out here," Osbourne said.

Who knows — you just might and what a story that would be.

