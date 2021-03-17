Heritage Baptist Church donates collected items to flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As apart of Positively LEX 18, it is our mission to show you positive stories within our community. While many are still dealing with the aftermath of the historic flooding, some people in Lexington are coming together to help their fellow Kentuckians.

For the past week, items of all kinds have been filling the membership hall at Heritage Baptist Church.

"Lots of clothes, lots of food, non-perishable type food, we've also had a lot of cleaning supplies which is also desperately needed," Missy Tharpe, one of the donation organizers, said.

The donations are going to the areas hit the hardest by the historic flooding. Tharpe says Heritage Baptist Church worked with other local churches to identify where the needs are.

"Different groups in eastern Kentucky. We are going to Slade, Irvine and a couple of other areas as well that were badly hit," Tharpe said.

Heritage Baptist Church says their mission is to help the people who need it most; because while the water has receded, the debris has not.

"So many people have lost cars and other items like that, where they actually can't drive to the store to get supplies. This will be life-changing for them," Tharpe added.