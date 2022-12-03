Holiday tradition returns for UK HealthCare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many holiday traditions have been put on hold throughout the pandemic.

At places of healing, such as UK Hospital, it has been hard to find things to cheer about.

Now, the return of one tradition is music to the ears.

"There's a lot of value added to the music as an aspect of healing," said Dr. Vincent Sorrell.

"To be back, to see people, to sing for people, and with people, is a feeling of joy that can't even be described," said Houston Tyrrell, one of the carolers.

It has been two years since carolers visited the hospitals to provide that holiday cheer.

"I think it is a sign that things are coming back to normal," Tyrrell said.

When for quite some time we were encouraged to keep a distance from others, there's reassurance that a real sense of normalcy is nearing a return.

"This is fun to see the overcoming of the epic part of the pandemic," said Sorrell.

Students with UK Opera Theatre have several more performances in the coming weeks.

