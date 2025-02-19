Horses helping Lexington inmates improve emotional health

LEIXNGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Horses hold a lot of power.

In Kentucky that goes without saying, but the creatures are well adept at connecting with people.

Arlinda Moriarty has learned that lesson over the past few weeks.

"I love it. It's amazing what they'll do for you and what you can do for them," Moriarty said.

Moriarty is among the latest group to work alongside horses through Lexington's Federal Medical Center.

The prison facility has started giving inmates the opportunity to get outside and take steps to improving their emotional well being.

"Our mission now is medical and mental health," FMC Lexington Warden David Paul said.

"One of our sister institutions out in Florence, Colorado had an equine therapy program. We saw it and thought, 'why not.' We're in the horse capital of the world and we looked for a partner in Central Kentucky Riding for Hope."

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope talked with LEX 18 last year about this new partnership.

Rachael Burns hopped on board with CKRH right as they started this program, six weeks of leading the inmates and horses both through different exercises and obstacles to help them learn to connect verbally and non-verbally.

"Not everybody necessarily has horse experience coming into this. They can be big and a little bit intimidating," Burns said.

"Everybody across the board has just soared throughout all the lessons."

Inmates like Moriarty have relished this opportunity.

She's thankful to have an emotional outlet and hopes other facilities can adopt a similar program in the future.

"It's a happy place and it's real peaceful. From the time we started, everyone didn't know how this was going to work," Moriarty said.

"When we see how it works, everyone is eager to come out here. Everybody wants to be a part of the program and we're grateful for it."