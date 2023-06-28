How a Lexington adult soccer league helped two people find love

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Think about something you're passionate about and the personality traits that come with it.

For athletes, sports can bring out their most competitive side. Adult recreational sports leagues can help adults run back and forth like kids again — playing the game that's like their first love.

"Yeah, absolutely we're out here to have fun and we're out here to compete," said Jason Burgess. "It's always a little feisty. You know we're both competitive so it gets a little touch and go here and there but we're always on the same team at the end of the day."

"I mean that's one of the things that attracted us to each other was that we knew we were going to fight for each other because we fight for everything else in life," said Chelsie Stokes.

For two 45 minutes halves, these forever better halves go head-to-head.

"When the ball is close to us, we're not laughing about anything," Stokes said. "He tries to goof around but I don't really goof around on the field."

"Yeah I'm 0-1 married to this one," Burgess said with a chuckle.

The two have played against each other before and have been a part of the league for a handful of years. Friendship turned to dating, and now marriage — as of just a couple of weeks ago.

"Ah June 3rd so not too long ago, just a few weeks," Burgess said. "Yeah, out in Versailles actually."

"You know I'm my true self when I'm playing soccer so to have Jason be attracted to that was kind of one of the big things for me that made it seem real right away so it was good," Stokes said.

No red cards here — just plenty of love in the air.