'I just love the state': Michael Kidd-Gilchrist meets with patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There was a special visitor at UK's Kentucky Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

Former Kentucky basketball player and national champion, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, was visiting with kids and their families.

For many UK sports fans, having Kidd-Gilchrist around is an honor. For him, it was an honor to be in Lexington. He says he hopes he was a bright spot in the kids' day.

"I just love the state," Kidd-Gilchrist said. "I love being here at UK."

Kidd-Gilchrist was a preemie himself and spent time in the NICU as a newborn. He hopes he's helping advocate for children who need it.

"He's a legend in basketball," said Dr. Scottie B. Day, physician in chief at Kentucky Children's Hospital. "We know what this means to Big Blue Nation and what this means to Kentucky. I can tell you, it means a lot to the children and it means a lot to the parents."

Part of the 2012 national championship team, Kidd-Gilchrist says Lexington is special to him. He met people on and off the court who impacted his life.

"To be here for things other than basketball is great," he said.