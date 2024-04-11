'I love movement and exercise': YMCA instructor building bonds for 50 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Being able to make genuine connections at your job helps take away the feeling that you're actually working.

That feeling has left a mark on the life of a Frankfort woman.

The high energy helps keep everyone moving at Frankfort's Prevention Park at the YMCA. Bonnie Clements fell in love with it a long time ago.

"I love movement and exercise," Clements said. "Just to see where people improve motivates me."

Motivation has never waivered for Clements; it's been a half-century strong.

"At this Y, I've been teaching for 40 years, but I was a member 10 years prior to that," Clements said. "There was a fitness director training for marathons. Since I was always at a class morning, noon, and night, she asked if I would teach."

Clearly, that went well; the Y has become a second home for Clements.