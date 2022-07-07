Inflation doesn't stop the show from going on at Cynthiana theater

HARRISON COUNTY, ky. (LEX 18) — Rising inflation has felt like a horror movie for many of us.

Prices are rising like crazy, even the cost of fun and entertainment.

Rohs Opera House in Cynthiana has been open for more than 150 years, which, of course, covers quite a bit of history.

"Things are going pretty good, I'll say that," said co-owner James Smith.

At the height of the pandemic, COVID was a big critic for theaters around the country. This one may suggest otherwise.

"We did okay," Smith said. "We have a fairly big theater here. 400 seats is what our capacity is. So even though we were on 33 percent restriction, we could still put over 100 people in our theatre and spread them out safely."

Smith says they offered curbside popcorn, for people who didn't feel safe going into the theater. Smith says the community supported them during that time.

Right now, though, Smith says they're seeing a rise in costs in the concessions area. He says the cost of coconut oil for popcorn has gone from about $50 per bucket to almost $200. Thanks to the generosity of the community during the pandemic, Smith says they aren't changing prices now despite their own costs increasing.

"If we can for a little bit longer, say no, we're going to still give you just the affordable prices we have for great entertainment, that's what we want to do for just as long as we can," he says.

Smith says, for now, prices will be about half of what they might be at a chain theater.

