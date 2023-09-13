Introducing Kentucky’s newest rowing club

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It won't be long before we reach the most peaceful time to be on the river.

It won't be too hot or too humid. It's "all aboard" for a new group ready to take advantage of fall days, and it all started with one post on Reddit.

Devin Marks ran a meeting Saturday morning on the front steps of Drinklings Coffee House in Wilmore. The whole purpose was to dot some i's, cross some t's, and officially introduce the Lexington Community Rowing Club.

"I think about how wild and bonkers it is that a post that was essentially thrown into the ether of Reddit actually gained some traction," said Natalie Chambers, who moved to Lexington from D.C. and had been looking to join a rowing club.

Both Marks and Chambers had been involved in rowing in the past.

"What we're looking forward to is introducing the river to a generation regardless of background, regardless of experience on the water in a new way," Marks said.

They hope to get on the river every couple of weeks.

"We thought about getting in a pond before getting to the river," Marks said. "Maybe getting into a pool before getting into the river."

Marks credits other nearby clubs for helping to get this moving.