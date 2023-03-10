It's back: Lexington St. Patrick's Day festivities returning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It might not really feel like we're a week and a half out from the beginning of spring, but a seasonal staple is back in spirit.

For the first time since 2019, Lexington's St. Patrick's Day parade and festival will go on as planned and on schedule.

"We're all feeding off everyone's excitement," said Liza Betz, one of the organizers. "People are calling, 'when is it coming? Is it really going to happen? Is it going to happen?' And it's going to happen."

It all gets started at around 10:45 Saturday morning and will run until the early evening. The parade begins at 1:00 and will go down Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street.

The festival went on last year, but had been pushed back because of weather. This year, organizers say there are no limitations.

"We're not leaving the money in the bank, we're spending it," Betz said. "I think we're ready. Last year was iffy and what are we going to do and this and there were all those restrictions, still kind of. But this year there are no restrictions and we're ready to have it."

To read up on the event lineup plus any road closures, click here.