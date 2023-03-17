"I've got to be a fan!": 96-year-old soaking in basketball tournament fun

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the last few days, there's a good chance you've been talking about your bracket picks.

This is a time of the year where millions get in on the fun that comes with the tournament. While some of us are multi-tasking at work not to miss any of the action, there's a 96-year-old in Richmond who is glued to her seat.

"I played a little bit when I was in high school, but I wasn't very good so I didn't last very long," said Marjorie Willis.

Willis follows a certain schedule. What's on that schedule right now? The answer: a whole lot of basketball.

"You know I like it when it's close and I can get real excited about it," she said.

"And I don't know if that's good for my blood pressure or not, but it's more interesting when they're closer," she added with a slight chuckle at the end.

Willis will sit in the common area and watch any basketball, or watch tournament games from the comfort of her own room.

"Well I watch all basketball," she said. "If Kentucky's not playing, I'll watch something else."

"She's out here probably three-fourths of the day watching basketball," said Jessica Ball with Dominion Senior Living of Richmond.

Willis enjoys the games, but admits she's sad when the tournament ends.

Oh, and she will be rooting for Kentucky throughout the tournament!