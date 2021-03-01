Positively LEX 18: Jessamine Co. 5th graders collect items to donate to charity

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a school year unlike any other, a class of 5th graders at Warner Elementary in Jessamine County are doing something pretty remarkable themselves.

"It's honestly been a blessing for me to see their excitement; to see them taking initiative," said teacher Emily Kennedy.

As a part of Kindness Week at their school, the class decided to give back to those hurting in their community due to the pandemic.

5th grader Brantley Middleton said, "Since corona has been going on, many people have been unemployed and lost their jobs, in fact, millions have, so we decided to donate items to them so we could give back to them."

It started as a week-long project. The class was collecting everyday items to be donated to a local charity, but it seems kindness in the school is contagious. The project has stretched beyond the span of a week and outside the walls of their classroom.

"It's been awesome. You know, it gives us motivation to come to school and want to do this. Getting to walk around in the morning to collect the items; it's just been so fun," said 5th grader Tori Handley.

The whole school has joined in to reach the goal of collecting 500 items. They have now far surpassed their goal. All the donations will be given to the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

For teacher Emily Kennedy, she said it has been a boost to everyone during a difficult school year. She said watching the kids take a project and run with it has been special.

"They've done the posters, they've done the work, they've collected the items," Kennedy said.

The kids have even written notes and positive affirmations to include a little extra love and care with their donations.

Kennedy explained, "It's just a ray of hope. It's taken the focus off of ourselves and off of what's different and what's uncomfortable right now, and it's reminding us that there are other people struggling more than we are."

A lesson not found on a Chrome Book, but one that will likely stay with them for life.

