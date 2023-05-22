Watch Now
Jessamine County boy has his hands on an Aaron Judge home run ball after Reds game

Family of Parker King
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 22, 2023
(LEX 18) — A baseball game turns into an unforgettable weekend in Cincinnati for a Jessamine County boy.

6-year-old Parker King went to his first Major League Baseball game to watch his team, the New York Yankees, and his player Aaron Judge.

In the first inning, Judge hit a shot... right at Parker. It was a home run, but an older and bigger fan got the ball, squishing Parker and accidentally hurting him. After the man realized what happened, he happily handed it over, and now, Parker has a story to tell.

The two baseball fans even took a picture together and the crowd cheered and high-fived them. Parker got Judge's 233rd homerun ball, his 13th of the season.

